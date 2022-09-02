Rafael Nadal could reportedly leave the US Open and return home to his wife, who is pregnant with their first child and is currently admitted to a clinic.

His wife Maria Francisca Perello was admitted to a clinic in Palma last week but reports from MARCA claimed that she was recovering well and the couple's baby is out of danger.

It was also reported that Perello is expected to remain in the hospital until at least the 34th week of pregnancy.

Now, according to Sportskeeda, a report from Spanish daily La Razon states that Rafael Nadal could leave the US Open and return to Mallorca to be with his wife if she undergoes surgery or goes into labor prematurely.

The King of Clay's family is far from pleased with the fact that his wife's medical condition has been revealed to the public and are looking for a member of staff at the clinic who could have disclosed it.

Reports of Rafael Nadal and Maria Francisca Perello expecting a child started circulating on June 22 and the former confirmed it later that month.