Speaking on Friday, the Balearic minister for the economic model, tourism and employment, Iago Negueruela, stated that "tourism planning is more important than promotion" and observed that there hasn't been promotion for the high summer months - July and August - "for years." *

Negueruela was asked to comment on statements by the environment minister, Miquel Mir, who recently called for a pact between political forces and administrations to "prohibit" tourism promotion. Mir is a member of Més; Negueruela is from PSOE.

"The debate is broader," said Negueruela. "I think that the debate that Miquel Mir pointed to, and which I can share, is to see where we need to improve - which winter products, where we don't need more promotion. I believe there can be a broad consensus in this regard."

"It's important to focus the debate on the central months of the year, and this has to be done through regulations. More than promotion, the important thing is organisation, because this is what is going to mark the future of the islands.

"There is a very high concentration in July and August. If it (tourism) were better distributed over more months, it would be more balanced. The pressure is great and different future strategies must be considered, and the government has already begun to do this."

* Being picky, there was summer promotion because of the pandemic.