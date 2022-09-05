The super yacht Calex, which belongs to the American billionaire David Wilson - CEO of the Wilson Automotive Group - is in Mallorca off Puerto Portals.

Wilson owns one of the 10 largest car dealership chains in the USA. Wilson purchased the Toyota dealership Toyota of Orange in 1985.

his dealership grew into a chain of seventeen car dealerships. With 2,000 employees and annual sales of around US$ 2 billion.

According to a quote on the Wilson website. “Wilson Automotive dealership has sold a new Toyota, Scion or Lexus every half hour for the past 30 years”. (He sells more than 60,000 cars per year).

In 2015 the group became the first dealer in history to sell 500,000 Toyota/Scion/Lexus vehicles. He donated the 500,000th car to Orangewood Children’s Foundation. Less than two years later Wilson Automotive sold their MILLIONTH automobile.

Wilson has a net worth of $1 billion. (Given the size of his company, it may be even more than that). The Wilson family is active in horse breeding and horse racing.

Calex is named after his children Cameron Wilson, and Alexandra Wilson. Calex was built by Benetti. His previous yacht was a Westport built in 2013. She was sold and is now named VALINOR.

He is also the owner of a Gulfstream G450 private jet, with registration N1DW. The jet was delivered in 2009 and has a list price of US$ 40 million. A G450 aircraft can accommodate 12 passengers.