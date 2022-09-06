Mallorca firefighters rescued a cyclist and a hiker today.

Humphrey CarterPalma06/09/2022 16:15
Mallorca firefighters rescued a cyclist who fell from a height of eight metres near the Coll de Sa Batalla, in Escorca today.

According to the firefighters, the man has multiple injuries.
So far, his state of health is unknown and he remains under observation in hospital.

Meanwhile, the firefighters have carried out another rescue at Alaro Castle, where a woman has sprained her ankle.

The woman had to be carried.