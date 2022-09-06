<p>A British tourist drowned at Can Pere Antoni beach in <strong>Palma<\/strong> on Tuesday afternoon.<\/p>\r\n<p>Shortly before 4pm, various beachgoers observed a man floating in the sea. <strong>Lifeguards<\/strong> attempted to resuscitate him, but when medics and police arrived, nothing could be done to save him.<\/p>\r\n<p>There are as yet no other details.<\/p>\r\n<p><\/p>\r\n<p><\/p>
