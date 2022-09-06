Ambulance in Palma, Mallorca

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporterPalma06/09/2022 17:52
A British tourist drowned at Can Pere Antoni beach in Palma on Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly before 4pm, various beachgoers observed a man floating in the sea. Lifeguards attempted to resuscitate him, but when medics and police arrived, nothing could be done to save him.

There are as yet no other details.