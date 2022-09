On Tuesday, the sailboat which sank on Monday in Puerto Andratx was refloated thanks to efforts by divers and sailing club workers.

The boat, Caileen, is 105 years old, made of wood and was apparently at Dunkirk during the Second World War. It has been anchored in front of the Villa Italia Hotel for two to three years. The owner comes only irregularly but recently arranged for the boat to be painted.

On Monday morning, a resident says that she heard a noise around 7am. An hour later, the boat was under water. She contacted the sailing club, so that containment barriers could be placed to prevent spills. Even so, there was some spillage.