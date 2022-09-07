The National Police have arrested two men for stealing a woman’s handbag on the beach of Can Pere Antoni (Palma) and threatening her with a knife when she tried to stop them.

The incident took place last Tuesday, at around 4.00 a.m.

The victim was enjoying a swim with another person when she saw a group of three men loitering near her belongings on the beach.

The woman got out of the water and the men pounced on her belongings and grabbed her handbag.

She went to stop them and one of the suspects wielded a knife at her.

Meanwhile, the other two attempted to take the purse from the other victim, but were unsuccessful and all three fled the scene.

A police officer identified a group of men who matched the characteristics described, and the victim recognised two of them as the robbers.

They are known to the police for their extensive criminal history.

The officers searched the identified men and found that one of them was carrying various electronic devices.

The man said that he had found them in the vicinity of the beach.

The two identified men, Algerian nationals aged 32 and 34, were arrested on suspicion of robbery with violence.