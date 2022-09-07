The National Police have arrested two men for stealing a woman’s handbag on the beach of Can Pere Antoni (Palma) and threatening her with a knife when she tried to stop them.
The incident took place last Tuesday, at around 4.00 a.m.
Woman robbed at knife point on Palma beach
Two Algerians will criminal records have been arrested
