Bar owners who have led fundraising for taxi driver who was beaten up in Magalluf

Gabriel Fabián Callero with bar owners.

Andrew EdeCalvia08/09/2022 07:55
Taxi driver Gabriel Fabián Callero has been off work since being beaten up by two British tourists in Magalluf on August 28. He has rehab three days a week and continues to suffer from dizziness and neck pain.

Three bars - Archies in Son Caliu, Eastenders in Magalluf and Med 54 in El Toro have raised 1,170 euros for him. A group of taxi drivers have raised 980 euros. "This gesture means a lot to me. It is not only the money, it is the heart of these people."

Archies owner Philip Blackburn posted on Facebook: "My heart went out to him as soon as I heard the devastating news, even though I didn't know him."