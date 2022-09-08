Taxi driver Gabriel Fabián Callero has been off work since being beaten up by two British tourists in Magalluf on August 28. He has rehab three days a week and continues to suffer from dizziness and neck pain.
Taxi driver Gabriel Fabián Callero has been off work since being beaten up by two British tourists in Magalluf on August 28. He has rehab three days a week and continues to suffer from dizziness and neck pain.
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Well done all those people who have helped this badly injured taxi driver. i would like to know that the attackers have been Courts Matialled.