Luxury watch thieves have struck again....on this occasion in the centre of Palma. A foreign tourist was strolling around the city with his wife when he was attacked by two men who attempted to snatch his 54,000 euro Pater Philippe watch from his wrist.

The attack was witnessed by a man on a moped who saw how they finally managed to take the watch from the owner´s wrist and escaped on foot. He gave chase but was unable to catch them.

Police do not believe that this was a pre-planned attack. They suspect that the two men saw the watch and decided to try and steal it.

The couple and moped rider have given police a description of the two men and a search has been launched.