Prime Minister Liz Truss, only appointed by the Queen on Tuesday, said that the monarch "provided us with the stability and strength that we needed" and the country would support the new King. "We offer him our loyalty and devotion, just as his mother devoted so much, to so many, for so long. And with the passing of the second Elizabethan age, we usher in a new era in the magnificent history of our great country, exactly as Her Majesty would have wished, by saying the words 'God save the King'."

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: "The death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth, is a profoundly sad moment for the UK, the Commonwealth and the world. Her life was one of extraordinary dedication and service. On behalf of the people of Scotland, I convey my deepest condolences to the King and the Royal Family."