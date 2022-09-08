The Queen with Prince Charles in 2019

The Queen with Prince Charles in 2019. | Toby Melville

London
08/09/2022
King Charles said on Thursday: "The death of my beloved mother Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."

Prime Minister Liz Truss, only appointed by the Queen on Tuesday, said that the monarch "provided us with the stability and strength that we needed" and the country would support the new King. "We offer him our loyalty and devotion, just as his mother devoted so much, to so many, for so long. And with the passing of the second Elizabethan age, we usher in a new era in the magnificent history of our great country, exactly as Her Majesty would have wished, by saying the words 'God save the King'."

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: "The death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth, is a profoundly sad moment for the UK, the Commonwealth and the world. Her life was one of extraordinary dedication and service. On behalf of the people of Scotland, I convey my deepest condolences to the King and the Royal Family."