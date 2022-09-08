Prime Minister Liz Truss, only appointed by the Queen on Tuesday, said that the monarch "provided us with the stability and strength that we needed" and the country would support the new King. "We offer him our loyalty and devotion, just as his mother devoted so much, to so many, for so long. And with the passing of the second Elizabethan age, we usher in a new era in the magnificent history of our great country, exactly as Her Majesty would have wished, by saying the words 'God save the King'."
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: "The death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth, is a profoundly sad moment for the UK, the Commonwealth and the world. Her life was one of extraordinary dedication and service. On behalf of the people of Scotland, I convey my deepest condolences to the King and the Royal Family."
Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford said: "As our longest-reigning monarch, she firmly upheld the values and traditions of the British Monarchy. On behalf of the people of Wales, I offer our deepest condolences to Her Majesty's family during this sad time."
A statement from the leader of the Labour Party, Sir Keir Starmer read: "We will always treasure Queen Elizabeth II's life of service and devotion to our nation and the Commonwealth; our longest-serving and greatest monarch. Above the clashes of politics, she stood not for what the nation fought over, but what it agreed upon."
