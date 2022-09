Spain's King Felipe sent a telegram with condolences to the British Royal family on Thursday, after Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died aged 96.

En aquests moments de dolor, vull expressar en nom del Govern, el meu sentit condol per la mort de la Reina Isabel II al poble britànic.



Una forta abraçada a @HughElliottUK, @LloydMilen i la comunitat britànica que viu a Balears. https://t.co/NPWLXRZP9m — Francina Armengol (@F_Armengol) September 8, 2022

"You are all in our hearts and thoughts. We will miss Her dearly," Felipe said in the telegram that was later shared with news outlets.

The Balearic President Francina Armengol took to twitter to offer her condolences. "In the name of the people of the Balearics, I offer my sincere condolences...."