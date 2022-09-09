The scene of the accident in Palma. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma09/09/2022 10:44
A 37-year-old man caused an accident in Palma when he drove an electric scooter under the influence of alcohol and crashed into another scooter in Palma.
