A 37-year-old man caused an accident in Palma when he drove an electric scooter under the influence of alcohol and crashed into another scooter in Palma.

The incident occurred on Monday night, at around 11.30pm, according to the local police today.

The other driver, a 46-year-old woman, was travelling in the opposite direction on a bicycle lane and the man invaded her lane and collided with her head-on.

Both suffered injuries of varying degrees of severity.

Local police and emergency services were deployed to the scene.

The police carried out a breathalyser test on the man, who gave a positive result of 0.88 milligrams per litre of air, for which they proceeded to report him for being over the limit.

Both drivers were taken to Son Espases Hospital.

The driver suffered a severe head injury with an open wound and the female driver suffered an ankle injury.