The death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday has shocked the World including Mallorcan tennis legnd Rafa Nadal.

The Mallorcan has written on his Twitter account a few words to the monarch: “My most respectful, sincere and deepest condolences to the Royal Family of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the British people on the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” he wrote on social media.

Although it is not clear if Rafa ever met the Queen, the Daily Mirror reported in 2010 that Elizabeth II invited him to a lunch while he was competing at Wimbledon.

Nadal decided to decline the offer because he had to prepare for the match against Robin Haase: “The club knows I have my routines before every match. I knew it was going to be a very difficult match. I had to practice, so it was impossible for me to meet her,” she explained at the time.



One the one hand it proved to be the right decision as he finally beat the Dutchman and won his second Wimbledon tournament after defeating Thomas Berdych in the final.

However, he was left with a bittersweet taste: “I thought the Queen would come to watch my match. I would have loved to have had the opportunity to have met her, but it wasn’t possible because I think the Queen left shortly before. I was excited to see her, but the match was also very important,· he said at the time.