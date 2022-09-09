Remembering the Queen. | Youtube: Mallorca Under the Sun

09/09/2022 15:22
0

Following the breaking news of the death of her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, British holidaymakers in Palmanova reflect on the passing of her Majesty, and how they feel on hearing the sad news on what should be a happy holiday.

Related news
Placeholder-preview

"You are all in our hearts and thoughts." Spain and the Balearics send their condolences

The Queen is dead: update OBITUARY

Report by Alex Smith

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Queen Elizabeth official birthday

Photo gallery

The Queen in photos

Family members rushed to be with Queen Elizabeth after doctors said they were concerned about the health of Britain's 96-year-old monarch on Thursday and said she should remain under medical supervision.

LIVE: UK MPs give tributes to Queen Elizabeth at House of Commons

Photo gallery

MPs tribute to Queen Elizabeth

Members of Parliament remember Her Majesty.

Poll

Do you think Charles will make a good King?

186 votes

0%
0%
0%
See more polls