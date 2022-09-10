Netflix and Twitter yacht premieres in the Balearics

The 207-foot (63 meters) Artisan (formerly Metis) which was built in 2019 and which has recently been in Puerto Portals and Minorca this week is owned by nine-time Midas list member Todd Chaffee who continues his long run on the Midas list through investments in travel companies such as HomeAway, bought by Expedia for $3.9 billion in 2015, and Kayak, acquired by Priceline for $1.8 billion in 2012.
