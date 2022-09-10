The Guardia Civil has intercepted 120 immigrants arriving in Formentera and the south of Mallorca in nine boats from North Africa between 10 p.m. on Friday and 7.20 a.m. this morning.



According to the government delegation in the Balearics, all the detained immigrants are apparently in good health.

Since Friday morning, a total of 15 boats have reached the coasts of Mallorca, Formentera and Ibiza with 225 people on board who were trying to enter Spain illegally.

Among these migrants there are at least seven women.

Most are of North African origin, but there are also some from sub-Saharan countries.

At around 10 p.m. on Friday, the Guardia Civil arrested 15 migrants arriving by boat on Formentera’s Migjorn beach.

In the vicinity of Cabo Salinas, in Mallorca, a boat with 15 people on board was intercepted at 10.45 p.m., which had been detected by the Integrated External Surveillance System (SIVE) radar.

At 0125 hours, in the vicinity of Cala Figuera, also in the south of Mallorca, the 12 occupants of a boat, also located by the SIVE, were rescued.

At around 1:30 a.m., there were two interceptions of immigrants in Formentera, one of 10 people in Es Caló and another of 11 people in Es Cupinar.

At Cabo Salinas, the Guardia Civil intercepted another boat with 15 immigrants on board at 2:30 a.m., and in the vicinity of Cabrera another one with the same number of occupants at 3:25 a.m.



Then on the coast of Santanyi at 6:45 a.m eight more were arrested.

At 07:20, a marine rescue ship rescued 19 people south of Cabrera who were trying to reach land in a boat detected by radar.

So far this year, 75 small boats with 1,177 people on board have been detected arriving off the Balearic coast.