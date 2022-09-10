The National Police have arrested a fifth member of a gang accused of robberies from properties in Palma.

The police report that, on Tuesday, a Macedonian national was arrested in Puerto Andratx. On Wednesday, a court ordered him to be held in custody.

He is said to have lived in Andratx for some years. The four other members of the gang, who were arrested in Puerto Andratx last month, started to arrive in Mallorca in May. They initially stayed in hotels and hostels before moving into the apartment of the person detained on Tuesday.

Of the various jewels recovered by the police, most have already been returned to their owners. A gold wedding ring is one item that has yet to be returned, the police having had no report of it having been stolen.