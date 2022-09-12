A thief suffered serious injuries to his hands in the early hours of Sunday morning after attempting to break into a hotel and two houses in Alcudia.

The offender, who was arrested, had to be rushed to hospital.

The events, according to Alcudia Local Police, date back to 4.15 am.

The hotel receptionist called the police after finding a trail of blood in the dining room and kitchen area, but there was no one there.

A patrol went to the hotel and found that someone had broken a window and gone inside.

While the police officers were searching the interior of the hotel for the thief, they received a tip-off that the alarm had gone off in a nearby house just 50 metres away.

The officers rushed to the scene and found more large bloodstains at the entrance of the villa and inside.

Minutes later they found the thief on the terrace of a neighbouring property.

He had very serious wounds on his hands caused by the cuts suffered while trying to gain access to the hotel and the houses.



Under police guard, he was taken to hospital.