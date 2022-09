On Monday afternoon, the Queen's coffin was laid in Edinburgh's St. Giles' Cathedral, the procession with the coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse having taken around half an hour. The Crown of Scotland was placed on the coffin.

Large crowds once more lined the Royal Mile, as the hearse made its slow progress, followed by King Charles, together with Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. The King and his siblings as well as Camilla, the Queen Consort, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence all entered the Cathedral with the coffin and for a service of thanksgiving.