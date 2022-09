On Tuesday around 8am, a road-sweeping vehicle in Palma started to emit smoke and then caught fire. At the time, it was right next to a petrol station on C. Eusebi Estada.

Palma firefighters and police rushed to the scene and the fire was swiftly put out. The worker from the Emaya municipal services agency was unharmed, and the petrol station was unaffected, there having been some moments of panic.

Emaya technicians are investigating the cause.