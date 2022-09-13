It is vital that the Balearics reduces the number of visiting tourists, not only to fight climate change but to ease the strain on the islands, according to the influential Committee of Experts on Energy and Climate Change.

The President of the organisation, Pau de Vilchez, said that all necessary must be taken to fight climate change which has been blamed for the high temperatures which the island has experienced this summer.

"This summer has been dramatic. Everyone now realises that climate change is a problem of today." Co2 emissions from aircraft are harmful for the environment and this year there have been a record number of aircraft movements at Palma airport.

The committee called for the reduction in the number of flights and cruise ship and he also said that the islands shouldn´t be so reliant on items imported from the mainland.