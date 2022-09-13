It is vital that the Balearics reduces the number of visiting tourists, not only to fight climate change but to ease the strain on the islands, according to the influential Committee of Experts on Energy and Climate Change.
It is vital that the Balearics reduces the number of visiting tourists, not only to fight climate change but to ease the strain on the islands, according to the influential Committee of Experts on Energy and Climate Change.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.