According to the latest report from the OAG flight information consultancy, the Palma-Düsseldorf route was Europe's fourth busiest in August. There were 208,603 seats for this route, the only Palma service in the OAG top ten for the month.

The busiest route was Antalya-Moscow Vnukovo with 299,938 seats. This highlights the fact that the Turkish government has maintained air links with Russia.

There were three Heathrow routes in the top ten - New York JFK in second spot, Dubai third and Doha seventh. The only other Spanish route was Madrid-Lisbon in sixth.