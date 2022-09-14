Mallorcan Miguel Fluxa Rossello is the executive chairman of the Palma-based Grupo Iberostar, one of Europe’s largest hotel companies and Spain’s sixth richest person with an estimated fortune of $2.7 billion.

In 2017 Iberostar generated more than $2.9 billion in revenues; it has hotels in 30 countries and 27,100 employees.

The roots of the Iberostar Group date to the 19th century when the Fluxa family started a footwear business Camper in Mallorca.

In 1986 Miguel joined the family company, which was still small, and founded the first Iberostar hotels in Mallorca and the Canary Islands.

In 2006 he sold the group’s tour operator and travel agency divisions to the Carlyle Group for $950 million.

As of September 13, 2022, Amancio Ortega, who owns the likes of Zara, was the wealthiest man in Spain, with an estimated net worth of 55.9 billion U.S. dollars, followed by Sandra Ortega Mera (No. 2, $5.6 billion), Rafael Del Pino (No. 3, $4.0 billion); and Juan Roig (No. 4, $3.5 billion).

Daniel Mate is the fifth-richest person in Spain, with a whopping $3.2 billion Miguel Fluxa Rossello ranked 6th with a personal wealth of $2.7 billion, followed by Juan Abello with $2.6 billion. Alicia Koplowitz is placed 8th with a net worth of $2.5 billion. Maria Del Pino ($2.4 billion) occupied the 9th position among the top 10 wealthiest people in Spain.