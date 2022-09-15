

With the increasingly widespread use of electric scooters, the number of accidents is on the rise.

The Balearics has posted one of the highest numbers of serious accidents involving these vehicles from 2021 to September this year, 18, in Spain. Two of them were fatal.

According to the analysis of the Mapfre Foundation, presented today, the number of accidents in the islands is only exceeded by Catalonia, with 22, but with nearly six million more inhabitants.

Across Spain 18 people have died as a result of scooter accidents.

In the Balearics there have been six serious accidents this year. As recently as Wednesday, 14 September, a woman was seriously injured after falling off her scooter while riding on the overpass at the Palmaplanas clinic roundabout. She had to be taken to Son Espases hospital by ambulance.

The regulations in Palma:

No entry signs must be respected.

You may not ride while listening to music with headphones or using a mobile phone.

It is forbidden to circulate in public spaces intended for pedestrians, such as pavements or squares.

You may not drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

It is not allowed to ride with a passenger.

Drivers must be at least 15 years old.

A waistcoat or reflective element to be visible must be worn.

Approved helmet and civil liability insurance are recommended.

Riders must slow down at a a pedestrian crossing and pass when vehicles on the road can see them.