Filming in Mallorca for the sixth series of The Crown finally started on Friday. The location was the Villa Castillo de Mallorca mansion in Cala Racó, Puerto Andratx, which represents the Castle of Santa Teresa in Saint-Tropez, owned by the Al Fayed family and the last refuge for Diana and Dodi before their deaths in August 1997.

The first day's filming involved the actor Khalid Abdalla, who plays Dodi Al Fayed in the Netflix series. Sequences were shot of him in various parts of the mansion and its grounds, such as the garden and by the pool.

Filming in Mallorca will continue until October. Locations will include Formentor and Palma, while there will also be scenes at sea - Dodi and Diana (played by Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki) on board what will represent the yacht Jonikal.