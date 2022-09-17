Khalid Abdalla, who plays Dodi Al Fayed, filming on Friday. | Teresa Ayuga
Andratx17/09/2022 09:02
Filming in Mallorca for the sixth series of The Crown finally started on Friday. The location was the Villa Castillo de Mallorca mansion in Cala Racó, Puerto Andratx, which represents the Castle of Santa Teresa in Saint-Tropez, owned by the Al Fayed family and the last refuge for Diana and Dodi before their deaths in August 1997.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.