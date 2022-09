On the second day of filming in Mallorca for the sixth series of The Crown, attention turned from the Villa Castillo de Mallorca in Puerto Andratx to the sea.

Andratx mansion, Diana and Dodi's residence for The Crown The unsettled weather on Saturday improved, and the location team brought in everything that was required. Khalid Abdalla, who plays Dodi Al Fayed, was on the sets, but not Elizabeth Debicki, who plays Diana. There was instead a double for certain scenes.