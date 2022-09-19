The Balearic High Court will have to decide whether Russian tycoon Viktor Vekserlberg can recover his super yacht, the $120 million Tango, which has been held in the port of Palma since April.

The legal representation of the company that owns the luxury yacht lodged an appeal with the court a week ago after a Palma magistrate ratified the seizure order request from the United States in April.

The appeal argues that, at the time of the seizure, the United States had not submitted sufficient documentation to support its request and that it had failed to justify, in particular, the opening of a criminal investigation against Vekselberg.

Following the first appeal, the Prosecutor’s Office requested further documentation on the case from the US judicial authorities.

Last week, U.S. federal agents simultaneously searched properties in Manhattan, a luxury Hamptons beach community, and an exclusive Miami island that have been linked to Viktor Vekserlberg.

The FBI confirmed it was at a Park Avenue high-rise, an estate in Southampton, New York, and the enclave of Fisher Island on Thursday, conducting what Miami-based FBI spokesperson Jim Marshall described as “court-ordered law enforcement activity.”

The bureau would not provide more information. Dozens of federal agents could be seen carrying boxes out of the Park Avenue property.

FBI agents and Homeland Security Investigations personnel searched the properties, linked to Viktor Vekselberg, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

There was no immediate response to a request for comment sent to lawyers who have represented Vekselberg.