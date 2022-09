The summer may be drawing to a close but Mallorca continues to be a magnet for super yachts from across the world. The latest super yacht to visit Mallorca is M/Y Joy.

Joy, which spent the weekend off Portals is owned by the Indian billionaire Sameer Gehlaut and his family.

According for Forbes, Gehlaut is worth 2.1 billion dollars. Gehlaut’s Indiabulls Housing Finance is India’s second biggest mortgage lender.

An engineer from India’s elite Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, Gehlaut started online the brokerage Indiabulls with two college pals in 1999.

Gehlaut took the company public in 2004 and moved into real estate scooping up prized land in Mumbai in public auctions.

Gehlaut is building a Mandarin Oriental hotel in London’s Mayfair area.