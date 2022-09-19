The National Police have arrested two minors, aged 16 and 17, and an adult aged 18, all of Algerian origin, for mugging a South African tourist with a corkscrew on the Paseo Maritimo in Palma.

Apparently, the assailants took advantage of the fact that the victim was under the influence of alcohol to accost him on his way back to his hotel.

The incident took place at around 4.30am last Saturday, according to the police.

A Port Police patrol was driving along Avinguda Gabriel Roca and spotted two young men holding a man on the ground while a third was punching him outside his seafront hotel.

The port police switched on their sirens and the three fled the scene.

The police officers chased the adult who punched the tourist and when they caught up with him, he was taken down and handcuffed.

The security guard of the Costa Azul hotel intercepted another of the assailants and the bouncers of the Shamrock pub held the third, according to sources from the Port Police.

The suspects were taken to the National Police station and charged with robbery with violence and intimidation.

The victim did not file a complaint because he had to catch a flight back to home the following morning.