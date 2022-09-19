Photo gallery: The funeral of Her Majesty the Queen

Izzy Newman at Windsor.

Jason Moore19/09/2022 13:37
0

Mallorca-based signer and DJ, Izzy Newman, is in Windsor for the funeral of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth. She told Bulletin online: "the atmopshere is sombre and respectful. There are tens of thousands of people here. Everything is so well organised. There are giant screens and people of all nationalities."

"Whether one is a royalist or not I feel a united respect for an incredible woman who selfishly devoted her life to service, that in my opinion is and should be a huge inspiration to all of us," she said.

Izzy´s mother is one of a small army of volunteers who are helping with the funeral arrangements.

"I think those people who are not British feel great pride for the Britons in having a monarch, like Queen Elizabeth."

The funaral procession is expected to reach Windsor in the late afternoon.

Related news
Placeholder-preview

Watching the funeral of Her Majesty the Queen in Mallorca

“William and Kate will save the monarchy in Australia”

More related news (1)

"I am so glad that I made the journey from Mallorca.History is being made," she said.

State funeral and burial of Queen Elizabeth

Photo gallery

Photo gallery: The funeral of Her Majesty the Queen

Some of the top photographs from the funeral of Her Majesty the Queen which took place this morning.