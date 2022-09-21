The location for filming on Tuesday for the sixth series of The Crown was the Son Bonet aerodrome in Marratxi. This didn't require the presence of either Elizabeth Debicki (Diana) or Khalid Abdalla (Dodi Al Fayed), as the filming was for a scene in which Princess Margaret arrives on the island of Mustique, which was where she had a home on land that she had received as a wedding present.
