The location for filming on Tuesday for the sixth series of The Crown was the Son Bonet aerodrome in Marratxi. This didn't require the presence of either Elizabeth Debicki (Diana) or Khalid Abdalla (Dodi Al Fayed), as the filming was for a scene in which Princess Margaret arrives on the island of Mustique, which was where she had a home on land that she had received as a wedding present.

Related news Andratx mansion, Diana and Dodi's residence for The Crown Lesley Manville plays Princess Margaret in the Netflix series. For her arrival in 'Mustique', on board a Cessna T7-425, the aerodrome was given more of a Caribbean feel thanks to several palm trees in giant plant pots.