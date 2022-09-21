At the point where the section from the beach to the lighthouse starts.
Pollensa21/09/2022 17:19
Traffic restrictions on the Formentor road ended on September 15. They didn't officially start until June 23 (rather than June 15) because road works had in any event closed the road. So, there was one less week when drivers could fall foul of the restrictions, and in the end slightly more than 50,000 of them did.
