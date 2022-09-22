Andratx Town Hall has contracted a private security company to guard the local police station at night in order to have more police officers on the beat.

From now on the municipality will have two more police officers on patrol because they will no longer have to guard the police station according to a press release from the council.

The Town Hall’s objective is to “put an end to the lack of police that Andratx has been suffering from for some time”, after having renewed the collaboration agreement with the Calvia Town Hall a few weeks ago.

The councillor for Local Police, Jaume Porsell, stressed that “it is our maximum priority to put an end to the lack of police officers in Andratx”.

“We are acting to guarantee security and public order in the municipality” and “we will continue to work to ensure that Andratx is a municipality with attractive working conditions for local police officers”, he stressed.