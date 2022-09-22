Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s idea of not wearing a tie wherever possible seems to have crossed borders.

His official visit to New York to take part in the 77th General Assembly of the United Nations included a meeting with the Gates Foundation.

A meeting in which he participated alongside the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, Melinda and Bill Gates at the Lincoln Center in New York.

June Sarpong, the British journalist in charge of presenting the event, introduced the Prime Minister with several references to the measures taken by the Spanish government to save on energy bills, and among them she did not miss the opportunity to joke about the measure to remove his tie in the office.

“President Sánchez also encouraged Spanish workers to reduce energy costs this past summer with a simple change such as taking off his tie in the office and I see that today he is wearing a tie,“ she said.



Minutes later, the Prime Minister wanted to rectify the situation. Sánchez, who made his first speech wearing a tie, dispensed with the garment minutes after the conversation began.

As for the conversation, it focused on climate change, food security and international financing.