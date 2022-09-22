There's a new fad in Magalluf's Punta Ballena. Or so it is being said.
For ten euros, holidaymakers can apparently get a photo with a doorman. This isn't the fad. What is seemingly involves a higher rate and the doorman lifting someone above his head - someone who is naked.
2 comments
Utterly pathetic. Stupid dimwits with IQ's less than amoebas. Close that stain on society that is Magaluf immediately and ban thick fat tatooed British morons from travelling to Mallorca. These people are utter scum and destroy any goodwill towards the British completely. I am ashamed of this filth and ashamed to be British.
So…the MDB seems to think this is a good thing to report upon in a light hearted manner I.e. condoning it, when also running a story upon the conference held by the Guardia Civil upon the recent research that tourism of excess is linked with serious sexual assaults on women and is largely a British problem. Way to go, cracking stuff. Stick to the super yacht stories.