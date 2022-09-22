The doorman is said to be an attraction for holidaymakers.

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporterCalvia22/09/2022 19:20
2

There's a new fad in Magalluf's Punta Ballena. Or so it is being said.

For ten euros, holidaymakers can apparently get a photo with a doorman. This isn't the fad. What is seemingly involves a higher rate and the doorman lifting someone above his head - someone who is naked.

The video here is doing well on social media.