Debicki, who was one of the principal characters in the hugely successful BBC series, The Night Manager, (which was also partly shot on Mallorca) plays the role of Princess Diana in Series 5 and 6 of the popular series. Series 5, which was also partly shot on Mallorca, will be screened in November.
The filming in Andratx focuses on Princess Diana´s relationship with Dodi Al Fayed. During filming this week she can be seen on a motor launch with Rufus Kamp (Princess William). The launch plays the role of a tender from the Jonikal yacht, owned by the Al Fayed family. Princess Diana was photographed aboard the Jonikal on numerous occasions.
Hundreds of local extras have been recruited for the filming which will last until next month.
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
OMG......talk about "spooky"...She REALLY is a Double for Diane... but i mean....a REAL Double...SPOOKY....