Placeholder
Filming The Crown on Mallorca
Jason MooreAll photos: Joan Llado.24/09/2022 12:04
1

Elizabeth Debicki helped bring some colour on a grey day in Port Andratx wearing a red dress which were so favoured by the late Princess Diana. Filming on Series 6 of the Netflix smash-hit The Crown has been continuing in Port Andratx and at other locations on the island.

Debicki, who was one of the principal characters in the hugely successful BBC series, The Night Manager, (which was also partly shot on Mallorca) plays the role of Princess Diana in Series 5 and 6 of the popular series. Series 5, which was also partly shot on Mallorca, will be screened in November.

The filming in Andratx focuses on Princess Diana´s relationship with Dodi Al Fayed. During filming this week she can be seen on a motor launch with Rufus Kamp (Princess William). The launch plays the role of a tender from the Jonikal yacht, owned by the Al Fayed family. Princess Diana was photographed aboard the Jonikal on numerous occasions.

Related news
Filming in the San Telmo area.

The Crown being filmed in San Telmo

Hundreds of local extras have been recruited for the filming which will last until next month.

Placeholder-preview

Photo gallery

Filming The Crown on Mallorca

Filming of the popular Netflix series The Crown has been taking place in the Andratx area. All photos Joan Llado.

Poll

Do you think The Crown portrays the British royal family in a true light?

52 votes

0%
0%
See more polls