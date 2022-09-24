Elizabeth Debicki helped bring some colour on a grey day in Port Andratx wearing a red dress which were so favoured by the late Princess Diana. Filming on Series 6 of the Netflix smash-hit The Crown has been continuing in Port Andratx and at other locations on the island.

Debicki, who was one of the principal characters in the hugely successful BBC series, The Night Manager, (which was also partly shot on Mallorca) plays the role of Princess Diana in Series 5 and 6 of the popular series. Series 5, which was also partly shot on Mallorca, will be screened in November.

The filming in Andratx focuses on Princess Diana´s relationship with Dodi Al Fayed. During filming this week she can be seen on a motor launch with Rufus Kamp (Princess William). The launch plays the role of a tender from the Jonikal yacht, owned by the Al Fayed family. Princess Diana was photographed aboard the Jonikal on numerous occasions.

Hundreds of local extras have been recruited for the filming which will last until next month.