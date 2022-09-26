A person takes cover from the rain caused by tropical storm Hermine, in Playa del Ingles, in the island of Gran Canaria, Spain, September 25, 2022. REUTERS/Borja Suarez | BORJA SUAREZ
26/09/2022 08:51
Flights were cancelled across Spain's Canary Islands on Sunday, airport operator Aena said, as storm Hermine moved in from over the Atlantic, bringing heavy rains to the popular holiday destination.
There had been 141 cancellations by mid-afternoon across many of the islands, including 62 from Tenerife North airport, 23 from La Palma, 20 from El Hierro, eight from Lanzarote and four from La Gomera.
