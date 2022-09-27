A 35-year-old British man was arrested at Palma Son Sant Joan Airport on Sunday night after crew on a Ryanair flight from Liverpool contacted the Guardia Civil to report a case of sexual assault.

A 23-year-old woman later told the Guardia that soon after the man had sat next to her on the plane, he began to make her feel uncomfortable. He made comments about her breasts and brought up sexual issues. At one point, he suggested that they should go to the bathroom to have sex. Minutes before landing, he started to touch her breasts.

She informed the crew, who in turn contacted the Guardia at the airport. On Monday, he appeared in court in Palma and was fined 2,800 euros.