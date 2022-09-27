A 35-year-old British man was arrested at Palma Son Sant Joan Airport on Sunday night after crew on a Ryanair flight from Liverpool contacted the Guardia Civil to report a case of sexual assault.
A 35-year-old British man was arrested at Palma Son Sant Joan Airport on Sunday night after crew on a Ryanair flight from Liverpool contacted the Guardia Civil to report a case of sexual assault.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.