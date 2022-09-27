Palma has been voted the most expensive place in the country to go food shopping, according to the Consumer´s Association which also claimed that the price of 100 essential food, drink and hygiene products have risen by 95 percent in the space of a year.
Palma, the most expensive place to go food shopping in Spain
Biggest rise in 34 years
