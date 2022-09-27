Palma has been voted the most expensive place in the country to go food shopping, according to the Consumer´s Association which also claimed that the price of 100 essential food, drink and hygiene products have risen by 95 percent in the space of a year.

Part of the reason for Palma´s high food prices is that much is imported from the mainland and transport costs have risen as a result of inflation

According to the Consumer´s Association, Alcampo, is the cheapest place to shop in 27 major cities in Spain which formed part of the survey.

The products which have risen the most are bananas (64 percent), pasta (56 percent), and eggs (47 percent).