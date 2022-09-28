Mallorca will be back on bad weather alert tomorrow (Thursday) with the Palma Met Office forecasting heavy rains and a big fall in temperature which could mean that it is one of the coldest days of the month.

Rains which could leave up to 25 litres of rain per square metre are being forecast for the whole island. Temperatures will fall with the minimum temperatures dropping to just 14 degrees while the maximum temperatures will be between 21 and 26 degrees Centigrade.

The bad weather alert is also extended to the Tramuntana mountain range. The Palma Met Office indicated that the hot summer weather is rapidly coming to an end temperatures are falling accordingly. Storms hit the island earlier this week leaving a trail of detruction in the south of the island.