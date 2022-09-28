Mallorca will be back on bad weather alert tomorrow (Thursday) with the Palma Met Office forecasting heavy rains and a big fall in temperature which could mean that it is one of the coldest days of the month.
Heavy rains and big drop in temperatures forecast for tomorrow
Minimum temperature of 14 degrees Centigrade
