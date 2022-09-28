The National Police report that they fined two drone operators who were flying drones in the Palma security zone for the Royal Family.

In one of the two cases, a drone was detected in the area of the Parc de la Mar. It was being operated by a Ukrainian tourist.

The other was being flown over the Bay of Palma. The police located the pilot in the vicinity of the Moll Vell. She was a professional user, authorised to pilot a drone, who insisted on using it as she was recording a regatta. Because of this, the police confiscated the drone.