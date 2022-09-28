The National Police report that they fined two drone operators who were flying drones in the Palma security zone for the Royal Family.
Drone operators fined for use in Royal Family security zone
Also in News
- British driving licence deal could be "tied to agreement over Gibraltar"
- Hundreds gather in Palma to denounce "tourism intensification"
- British tourist who was in a coma after attack by a Magalluf doorman
- A night of heavy rain and destruction in Mallorca
- Deal with Spain over British driving licences is "close," British ambassador gives update
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.