The National Police have arrested two men, ages 29 and 30, for the alleged rape of a woman after forcing her to take cocaine.

On September 16, the woman was at a bar on the Paseo Marítimo in Palma. She was approached by one of the suspects, who she knew by sight. The second man joined them and they went to the home of one of the two men, where she was grabbed by the face and cocaine was forced into her nose and mouth. She was taken to a bedroom and raped, one of the men slapping her several times on her face.

The woman later went to Son Espases Hospital and to the National Police to report the assault. On Thursday, the two were arrested.