Emergency services in Mallorca's Tramuntana Mountains

Emergency services at the scene. | MDB

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporterSoller03/10/2022 17:59
A cyclist died on Monday after being found unconscious on the MA-10 main Tramuntana road in Soller.

Emergency services were called shortly after midday. The cyclist, said to have been aged around 60 and from overseas, was receiving basic CPR. Medics started advanced CPR when they arrived and spent an hour in an attempt to revive him.