A cyclist died on Monday after being found unconscious on the MA-10 main Tramuntana road in Soller.
Cyclist dies in Mallorca's mountains
Also in News
- Indian summer in Mallorca, but will it last?
- Amber Heard's refuge in Mallorca
- Concern about possible return of cannibal drug to Magalluf
- British man has 100,000 pound watch ripped from his wrist in central Palma
- Spain is the only country in Europe which still has Covid restrictions for British travellers
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.