Cathy CalizPalma04/10/2022 06:00
These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 4 at 5am
Departure: October 4 at 10.45am
Gross tonnage: 26.375
Flag: Cyprus
Length:186

Vessel: Tenacia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 4 at 5.05am
Departure: October 4 at 11.30pm
Gross tonnage: 25.993
Flag: Italy
Length: 199

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 4 at 5.30am
Departure: October 4 at 11.45am
Gross tonnage: 28.658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: October 4 at 5.30am
Departure: October 4 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 32.581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: October 4 at 6am
Departure: October 4 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 27.105
Flag: Spain
Length: 186

Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: October 4 at 6.15am
Departure: October 4 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 24.418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 4 at 6.30am
Departure: October 4 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 33.588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183

Vessel: Gubal Trader
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Mahon, Menorca
Arrival: October 4 at 7am
Departure: October 4 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 7.616
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 139

Vessel: Marella Discovery
Origin: Palamos
Destination: Gibraltar
Arrival: October 4 at 7am
Departure: October 4 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 69.472
Flag: Malta
Length: 264

Vessel: Costa Smeralda
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Palermo
Arrival: October 4 at 8am
Deprature: October 4 at 6pm
Gross tonnage: 185.010
Flag: Italy
Length:337

Vessel: Jewel of the Seas
Origin: Ajaccio
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: October 4 at 12pmm
Departure: October 4 at 9pm
Gross tonnage: 90.090
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 293

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: October 4 at 10.15pm
Departure: October 5 28 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12.262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123

