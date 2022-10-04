Christmas lights in Palma.

Christmas lights in Palma. | PERE BOTA

Ashlee CalizPalma04/10/2022 13:08
1

Palma's Christmas lights this year will be switched on a week earlier than last year.

The switching on of Palma's Christmas lights ceremony, which will take place on November 19 at 8 pm at the Plaça de la Reina, is the inaugural event of the Christmas festivities and is part of a series of shows in which light is the main protagonist. Traditionally, the ceremony is held by an organisation, in order to highlight the work of citizens' organisations, as the driving force behind social movement through their daily work.

Related news
HALF MARATHON MAGALUF 2021

There is plenty to do on Mallorca in the winter!

The main theme this year is "movement", as an analogy of collective recovery and activation, especially after the last few years of restrictions due to the pandemic of covid-19.