Sir Richard Branson’s new luxury Son Bunyola retreat in Banyalbufar, Mallorca, has been given a welcome boost.
The Balearic Port Authority has put out to tender the works to improve the little port of Banyalbufar.
The works are to include refurbishing the buildings that are in poor condition, restoring facilities and services, and replacing boat support structure.
It also includes the reconstruction of the boat platform, affected by the storms and improving access to the beach.
Boost for Branson’s new luxury Mallorca hotel
Son Bunyola retreat will open next summer
