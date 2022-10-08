The National Statistics Institute has produced its latest "atlas" of average incomes by municipality. Based on data for 2020, this shows no Mallorcan or Balearic municipality in a top thirty that is dominated by places in Madrid and Barcelona. The highest average net income per inhabitant was 26,009 euros in Pozuelo de Alarcón in Madrid, some way ahead of Matadepera (Barcelona) with 22,806 euros.

The figures give percentages for low, low to medium, medium to high, and high average incomes per resident of the various regions of Spain. These values aren't defined as such, but they point to an enormous variation. In Andalusia and Extremadura, 83% of the population were on low incomes in 2020. In the Basque Country, this was 0.4%; in the Balearics 1.5% and in Catalonia 1.6%.

When it comes to high incomes, the Balearics registered 17.9%. In the Basque Country, this was 88.8%; Catalonia 49.1%. The majority in the Balearics, 53.7%, were in the medium-to-high bracket. This was the highest percentage for this range in the country.

At municipal level in Mallorca, the effects of the pandemic can be clearly seen. Valldemossa, typically the wealthiest municipality, had an average net income per inhabitant of 15,919 euros, which was down from 19,569 euros in 2019. The wealthiest was Escorca, tiny in terms of people but not land area. The average income was 16,392 euros, down from 18,699 in 2019. The next three wealthiest municipalities - Esporles, Banyalbufar and Bunyola - recorded decreases of seven or eight per cent.

The poorest municipalities, with average incomes between 10,214 and 10,786 euros, were Capdepera, Alcudia, Son Servera, Sa Pobla and Inca. As with all other municipalities, these averages were down.