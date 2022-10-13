These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Vessel: Aidastella
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Cadiz
Arrival: October 13 at 5am
Departure: October 13 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 71.304
Flag: Italy
Length: 253
Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 13 at 5am
Departure: October 13 at 10.45am
Gross tonnage: 26.375
Flag: Cyprus
Length:186
Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 13 at 5.05am
Departure: October 13 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 32.581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203
Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: October 13 at 5.30am
Departure: October 13 at 11.45am
Gross tonnage: 28.658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: GNV Spirit
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: October 13 at 5.30am
Departure: October 13 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 32.728
Flag: Italy
Length: 204
Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: October 13 at 6am
Departure: October 13 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 27.105
Flag: Spain
Length: 186
Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 13 at 6.15am
Departure: October 13 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 24.418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 13 at 6.30am
Departure: October 13 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 33.588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183
Vessel: Le Lyrial
Origin: Mahon, Minorca
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 13 at 8am
Departure: October 13 at 6pm
Gross tonnage: 10.992
Flag: France
Length: 142
Vessel: Vision of the Seas
Origin: Alicante
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: October 13 at 8am
Departure: October 13 at 5pm
Gross tonnage: 78.717
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 279
Vessel: Tinerfe
Origin: Algerciras
Destination: Mahon, Minorca
Arrival: October 13 at 12pm
Departure: October 14 at 4pam
Gross tonnage: 11.290
Flag: Spain
Lenght: 144
Vessel: Eco Adriatica
Origin: Cagliari
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 13 at 2pm
Departure: October 13 at 6pm
Gross tonnage: 67.311
Flag: Italy
Length: 238
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: October 13 at 10.15pm
Departure: October 14 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12.262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123
