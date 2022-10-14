A drunk British tourist has been arrested by the Civil Guard in Calvia after causing damage valued at 2,561 euros in a hotel in Magalluf.

The 19-year-old Briton damaged the reception area and also the room in which he was staying. The arrest took place last Monday morning after the hotel manager called the Guardia Civil to report that a tourist had insulted one of the hotel security guards.

The manager explained that the young man had been returning to the hotel every day under the heavy influence of alcohol since he checked in on October 7.

On one of the occasions he went down to the reception desk extremely drunk and broke a window.

The tourist refused to pay for the damages claiming that his mother was going to pay for them. It was he himself who called the Guardia Civil after refusing to pay.

Officers interviewed the hotel manager and found a huge mess in the tourist’s room and that the sliding door to the bathroom was broken.

The hotel’s security cameras recorded the moment in which the young man broke the glass in reception.

The tourist appeared in a Palma court on Monday and the duty judge banned him from leaving Mallorca until he pays the 2,561 euros to cover the damage caused.