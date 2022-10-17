Rafa Nadal and his wife Xisca will have a double reason to celebrate when they mark their wedding anniversary this Wednesday. Not only have they now been married for three years, earlier this month Xisca gave birth to a baby boy.

It is set to be a family celebration. Rafa Nadal picked up Xisca and his baby son at a Palma clinic on Thursday and they are now at the family home in Porto Cristo.

The couple were married three years ago in a gala ceremony which took place at the British owned Sa Fortaleza estate in Puerto Pollensa. Hundreds of guests attended. Sa Fortalez was made famous by the BBC hit series The Night Manager and it has also been used for filming of The Crown.

Rafa will be heading for South America later this month for a series of exhibition matches.,