Rafa Nadal and his wife Xisca will have a double reason to celebrate when they mark their wedding anniversary this Wednesday. Not only have they now been married for three years, earlier this month Xisca gave birth to a baby boy.
Rafa Nadal and his wife Xisca will have a double reason to celebrate when they mark their wedding anniversary this Wednesday. Not only have they now been married for three years, earlier this month Xisca gave birth to a baby boy.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.